WPC: ‘Significant Flooding and Flash Flooding Will Continue This Morning’

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) outlined an area Friday night where extreme flash flooding is possible stating:

“The threat for life-threatening flooding and/or flash

flooding will continue this morning as heavy showers and

thunderstorms advance northeast across the TN Valley and over

exceedingly wet/saturated soil.”

This is what that area looks like highlighted on top of the Flash Flood Watch that is in effect until 12 AM Sunday. Around 2-4 inches of rainfall has come down across portions of Southern Tennessee and Northwest Alabama. As we head through Saturday morning, the heaviest band of rain will shift from the Shoals eastward, including the remainder of the yellow zone in the high flash flooding risk.

