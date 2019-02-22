WPC: ‘Significant Flooding and Flash Flooding Appearing Likely Overnight’
Posted 10:32 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15PM, February 22, 2019

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) outlined an area Friday night where extreme flash flooding is possible stating:

“There will be concerns for life-threatening/significant flooding and flash flooding overnight as additional rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms arrive over exceedingly wet/saturated soil conditions.”

Graphic for MPD #0065This is what that area looks like highlighted on top of the Flash Flood Watch that is in effect until 12 AM Sunday.  Around 2-4 inches of rainfall are expected in that yellow zone with some isolated ‘maximums’ of 5 inches through Saturday morning.

