HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH Women's Basketball team had a chance to clinch a GSC Championship berth with a win over Montevallo on Thursday night, but the Chargers couldn't quite get it done, falling to the Falcons 59-54 at Spragins Hall. Baylee Johnson led UAH with 12 points in the loss, while freshman Holly Harris added 11 points.

UP NEXT: UAH will be back at Spragins Hall on Saturday, February 23rd at 2 p.m. to host Christian Brothers (10-13)