Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH Men's Basketball team cruised to an 88-66 win over Montevallo on Thursday night to improve to 20-6 overall on the year. The Chargers caught fire early on from three point range, finishing the game 17-36 from beyond the arc. Tanner Finley led all scorers with 25 points with seven made three pointers, while Sam Orf added 20 points.

UP NEXT: UAH will be back at Spragins Hall on Saturday, February 23rd at 4 p.m. to host Christian Brothers (18-8)