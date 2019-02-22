Saturday’s storms: what to expect

Showers Friday night and severe storms possible on Saturday

Track heavy rain and thunderstorms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also see location-specific warnings and watches with Live Alert 19.

Three things to remember for Saturday’s weather:

Gusty winds: occasional wind gusts, even with no storms in the area, could go higher than 35 miles per hour. Some trees could be blown over in that kind of wind since the ground is so soggy and soft.

Severe storms: isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon between 1 PM and 4 PM, but the greater risk of widespread severe storms comes between 5 PM and 11 PM

Flash flooding: localized excessive rainfall of 1-2″ could create more flash flooding Saturday night.

Heavy, soaking rainfall left many communities inundated again Friday, and although the heaviest rain is over, the flooding persists. Rivers are rising and some tributaries (creeks and streams) are still swelling after way-too-much rainfall in the past week. We expect showers to linger this evening and tonight; some locally-heavy downpours may produce another 0.10″ to 0.30″ of rainfall through sunrise Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines risk of severe weather for Saturday. Morning showers (and a few storms) don’t show much sign of being severe; however, storms developing between 4 PM and 8 PM as well as a line of storms moving across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee between 5 PM Saturday and 1 AM Sunday do pose a risk of high winds, some hail, and a risk that a few rotating storms could produce tornadoes.

Additional rainfall: Downpours on Saturday and Saturday night may add up another 1-2″ of total rainfall on top of the 5-10″ we’ve seen since last Friday. Locally-heavy rain may lead to rapid rises in water on ‘flashy’ creeks and streams because the ground is saturated.

Rivers still rising:

Tennessee River at Florence will rise to around 23 feet through the weekend: At 21.5 feet, water covers the parking lot of the Marina at McFarland Park…with extensive flooding occurring at the soccer fields and golf course within the park. Water is also beginning to cover the road that goes underneath U.S. Highways 43 and 72 at the new playground. At 27 feet, flooding of industries near the river begins.

Tennessee River at Whitesburg will rise to around 20-21 feet on Saturday and Sunday: ‘Lowland flooding begins at 17 feet. Some access roads in the area become flooded. Water backed into Long Pond Slough begins to approach roads on the Morgan County side of the river. The entrance to the Ditto Landing area is underwater…along with much of the boat harbor. Several roads in northeastern Morgan County are underwater…and water is beginning to approach a home on River Loop Road in the Laceys Spring Community. At 21 feet, Backwater causes flooding on Redstone Arsenal. Significant flooding is occurring on the Morgan County side of the river with hundreds of acres and several homes and roads flooded.

Paint Rock River will crest near 19’ on Saturday afternoon: ‘At 19.0 feet, water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded…including Jackson County Road 20.’ ‘At 20 feet, parts of Alabama Highway 65 are closed due to flood water.’

Flint River will crest around 21.5′ Saturday morning. At 21′ floodwaters reach a house trailer off of Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the point that it must be closed. At 22′ Flood waters begin to affect yards on the right bank. Homes are not threatened on the right bank at this stage. Brownsboro Road north of the Flint River is closed due to high waters. At least two homes on the left bank are threatened by floodwaters. The gage house becomes inaccessible.

Big Nance Creek will crest around 23′ Saturday afternoon. At 20′ water is approaching homes south of downtown Courtland…with several streets impassible. Water reaches the underside of the bridge at Old Highway 20 in Courtland. This is two feet short of the record crest from March 16, 1973.