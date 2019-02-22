Madison Academy, Hazel Green Football hire new head coaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The head coaching search is over for both Hazel Green and Madison Academy Football, as both programs have found their guys. On Friday, the Mustangs announced the hiring of long time Hartselle head football coach Bob Godsey.

In 21 years as the Tigers' head coach, Godsey's teams accomplished 14 playoff appearances, five region titles, multiple quarter-final and semifinal appearances, and a State Championship in 2011. His accolades include multiple Coach of the Year awards, and his overall record as a head coach is 183 –

66, placing him among the state’s elite in career wins.

‘We are honored to have Coach Godsey join the Mustang family”, said Madison Academy President Dr. Terry Davis. “His experience and success as a football coach is well-recognized, and his lifelong commitment to developing young men of character fits well with our mission at Madison Academy.”

Since Smitty Grider left Hazel Green, to be the head coach of the Dothan Wolves, the Trojans have been searching for the next person to lead their football program. The Madison County School Board announced the hiring of Joel Schrenk as Hazel Green's new head football coach.

Schrenk comes to Hazel Green from Falkville, where he holds the honor of winning more football games than any other coach in school history including a 49-27, two region championships and three playoff wins. He is currently the winningest coach in Falkville football history.

“ We are very excited for the opportunity to build an excellent football program at Hazel Green High School," said Schrenk. "A program that will bring pride to the community and the school. We cannot wait to get started and we are happy to be part of the Trojan family.”