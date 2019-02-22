Investigators: 1 escapee from Franklin County back in custody in Mississippi

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – One of two men who escaped from the Franklin County Jail Thursday night is back in custody. We’re told he was caught in Mississippi.

Franklin County Investigators say two men escaped from the county jail around 10:30 Thursday night, using a fight within the jail as a diversion.

The Sheriff’s Office says Andy Hanson, 27 of Winfield, and Richie Landers, 45 of Hodges, entered a plumbing access to reach the roof of the jail.

Landers was in jail on a probation violation with an original charge of a drug offense. Hanson was also in jail on a probation violation, but with an original charge of burglary. Both had been sentenced for the probation revocation and were awaiting transfer to prison.

Hanson is in custody. Landers has brown hair and blue eyes and stands 5’10” tall.

Anyone with information about Landers should call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 256-332-8820.