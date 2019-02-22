Flooding Continues Through Lunchtime Today

An areal flood warning remains in effect to around midday for Madison County points to the west. We’ve had up to 4″ of rain just since midnight across the Shoals prompting the flood warning to the issued. Several roads are closed or impassable this morning. This photo to the right was sent in by Stephanie May along County Road 6 at the double bridges in Northwestern Lauderdale County.

Please use extra caution when out and about today. Never cross the road when water covers it. We don’t know how deep it is and it only takes a few inches to float a vehicle.

The heaviest rain continues to fall across northwest Alabama where up to 4″ has fallen. The excessive rain outlook stays on the high side today and also for tomorrow as the next frontal boundary approaches. We shift from flooding rain this morning to strong to severe thunderstorms coming up on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Even by noon the same areas are getting heavy rainfall across the Shoals. We could have flooding issues into the afternoon across west Alabama. More showers and storms along with heavy rainfall is expected through the rest of the afternoon and evening.