Final Day of the AHSAA Basketball Regional Round; Brewer punches its ticket to Birmingham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - The Brewer Girls Basketball team is the final program from the Tennessee Valley to punch its ticket to Birmingham, beating Scottsboro in the AHSAA Girls Class 5A Northeast Regional Final 56-47. Brewer is the 13th team from North Alabama heading to the State Final Four this year. Here's a list of all of the local teams that will be playing in the Magic City:

Class 1A

Decatur Heritage Boys, Skyline Girls

Class 2A

Tanner Boys, Fyffe Girls

Class 3A

Westminster Christian Boys, Plainview Boys, Pisgah Girls

Class 4A

West Limestone Boys, Rogers Girls

Class 5A

Madison Academy Girls, Brewer Girls

Class 6A

Muscle Shoals Boys, Hazel Green Girls

AHSAA 97th State Basketball Championships

Legacy Arena, BJCC, Birmingham, Feb. 25-March 2



MONDAY, FEB. 25

CLASS 1A

GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Phillips ((24-10) vs. Westminster-Oak Mountain (21-8), 9 a.m.

Skyline (28-5) vs. (St. Luke's Episcopal (24-9), noon

1A Girls Finals

Thursday, Feb. 28, 4 p.m.



BOYS SEMIFINALS

Decatur Heritage (30-4) vs. Georgiana (27-5), 10: 30 a.m.

Spring Garden (25-6) vs. St. Luke's Episcopal (16-9), 1:30 p.m.

1A Boys Finals

Thursday, Feb. 28, 5:45 p.m.



MONDAY, FEB. 25

CLASS 2A

GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Cold Springs (27-6) vs. G.W. Long (26-5), 3 p.m.

Fyffe (29-5) vs. R.C. Hatch (20-6), 6 p.m.

2A Girls Finals

Friday, Mar. 1, 9 a.m.



BOYS SEMIFINALS

Tanner (27-6) vs. Central Coosa (21-4), 4: 30 p.m.

Sacred Heart Catholic (21-10) vs. Calhoun (27-7), 7:30 p.m.

2A Boys Finals

Friday, Mar. 1, 10:45 a.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 26

CLASS 3A

GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Winfield (31-1) vs. Montgomery Academy (30-2), 9 a.m.

Pisgah (32-1) vs. Prattville Christian (24-8), noon

3A Girls Finals

Friday, Mar. 1, 12:30 p.m.

BOYS SEMIFINALS

Westminster Christian (26-4) vs. Bullock County (16-12), 10: 30 a.m.

Plainview (31-4) vs. Prattville Christian (30-3), 1:30 p.m.

3A Boys Finals

Friday, Mar. 1, 2:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 26

CLASS 4A

GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Rogers (30-3) vs. Childersburg (33-1), 3 p.m.

Anniston (28-4) vs. Greensboro (24-2), 6 p.m.

4A Girls Finals

Friday, Mar. 1, 4 p.m.



BOYS SEMIFINALS

West Limestone (20-13) vs. B.T. Washington (20-9), 4: 30 p.m.

Talladega (24-8) vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen (26-2), 7:30 p.m.

4A Boys Finals

Friday, Mar. 1, 5:45 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27

CLASS 6A

GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Carver-Birmingham (26-8) vs. Opelika (25-6), 9 a.m.

Hazel Green (32-3) vs. Blount (24-4), noon

6A Girls Finals

Saturday, Mar. 2, 12:30 p.m.

BOYS SEMIFINALS

Muscle Shoals (25-7) vs. Carver-Montgomery (22-9), 10: 30 a.m.

Pinson Valley (22-9) vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (28-7), 1:30 p.m.

6A Boys Finals

Saturday, Mar. 2, 2:15 p.m.



WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27

CLASS 5A

GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Madison Academy (27-7) vs. Ramsay (27-7), 3 p.m.

Brewer (24-9) vs. Central-Tuscaloosa (26-3), 6 p.m.

5A Girls Finals

Saturday, Mar. 2, 9 a.m.



BOYS SEMIFINALS

Wenonah (29-5) vs. Ramsay (20-13) 4: 30 p.m.

Center Point (17-14) vs. Bibb County (14-15), 7:30 p.m.

5A Boys Finals

Saturday, Mar. 2, 10:45 a.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 28

CLASS 7A

GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Hewitt-Trussville (20-10) vs. Auburn (24-4), 9 a.m.

Hoover (32-1) vs. McGill-Toolen Catholic (28-2), noon

7A Girls Finals

Saturday, Mar. 2, 4 p.m.

BOYS SEMIFINALS

Mountain Brook (29-3) vs. Lee-Montgomery (29-3), 10: 30 a.m.

Hoover (24-8) vs. Baker (20-13), 1:30 p.m.

6A Boys Finals

Saturday, Mar. 2, 5:45 p.m.



CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SCHEDULE

Class 1A Girls Finals, Thursday, Feb. 28, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Boys Finals, Thursday, Feb. 28, 5:45 p.m.

Class 2A Girls Finals, Friday, Mar. 1, 9 a.m.

Class 2A Boys Finals, Friday, Mar. 1, 10:45 a.m.

Class 3A Girls Finals, Friday, Mar. 1, 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A Boys Finals, Friday, Mar. 1, 2:15 p.m.

Class 4A Girls Finals, Friday, Mar. 1, 4 p.m.

Class 4A Boys Finals, Friday, Mar. 1, 5:45 p.m.

Class 5A Girls State Finals, Saturday, Mar. 2, 9 a.m.

Class 5A Boys State Finals, Saturday, Mar. 2, 10:45 a.m.

Class 6A Girls State Finals, Saturday, Mar. 2, 12:30 p.m.

Class 6A Boys State Finals, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2:15 p.m.

Class 7A Girls State Finals, Saturday, Mar. 2, 4 p.m.

Class 7A Boys State Finals, Saturday, Mar. 2, 5:45 p.m.