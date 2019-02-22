× Entrepreneurs & innovators to gather for Innovate Huntsville 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Innovate Huntsville 2019 is a week of collaboration and celebration of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in North Alabama. The event is dedicated to bringing entrepreneurs, and innovators together with local resources to build momentum and opportunity around Huntsville’s vibrant

entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Starting Feb. 23 – March 2, the event will feature seminars, pitch competitions, angel investment forums, and social activities for our local community. All are invited to attend and participate. Information about each event and registration can be found on the website, www.InnovateHSV.com.

There are new events this year including the Engineer to Entrepreneur seminar, the Energy Summit, and an idea/pitch competition.

Most events occur during the afternoon and evening hours, and there is a greater focus on collaboration and increasing the effectiveness of the ecosystem.

Innovate Huntsville is designed to educate, inspire, and engage the innovators and entrepreneurs all over the local area. No matter what industry you serve, or the type of product or service you provide, if individuals have an entrepreneurial spirit, this event is a must attend!