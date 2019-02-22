× Crews dealing with flooding throughout Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Roads were blocked and crews were busy pumping water in Colbert County Friday morning to keep flooding from hitting homes.

In Muscle Shoals, police blocked traffic in the Nathan Estates subdivision, which was partially underwater. A retention pond in the neighborhood was full.

Officials said one couple was evacuated from their home, but water had not made it into any of the homes yet.

Over on Cassie Davis Road, crews were pumping water out of a low-lying area to try and keep it from going into two homes on Marthaler Lane.

In Sheffield, police said Riverfront Park was closed due to flooding.