Concrete blocked drainage pipe caused major flooding on Moores Mill Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - All the rain left a portion of Moores Mill Road under water Friday morning in Madison County. County Commissioner Roger Jones had crews on scene for almost two hours working to unclog a drainage pipe.

Jones says they noticed major flooding while patrolling the roads early Friday Morning.

"Our crews are out, they were out most of the night," says Jones.

It took heavy machinery, chainsaws, and involved a lot of manpower to get the water off the roadway.

"We thought if we could unstop the lower part it would probably flow through but it's not," says Jones.

Workers encountered several bags of concrete, purposely placed by someone in the drainage pipe to stop water flow.

"Sometimes problems are not solved as easy as we hope," says Jones.

Jones says it's important to get water off of the road quickly if possible, especially with more rain on the way.

"In my opinion, this is the largest flood or largest rain we have had since Christmas of 2015. What's not good about this is we're supposed to have rain in the next two or three days and then maybe storms Saturday. So we may have some major events ahead of us," says Jones.

After the issue at Moores Mill was resolved, Commissioner Jones and his crew headed out to find other flood-related issues throughout his district.