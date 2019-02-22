Byrne makes campaign stop in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - 2020 elections are still a long way away, but candidates have already started declaring for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Doug Jones.

Republican U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne announced his candidacy this week and stopped in Huntsville Friday morning to campaign.

The three-term Congressman from Fairhope stopped at Blue Plate Cafe.

"I'm a 6th generation Alabamian, lived here my whole life," Byrne said. "I look at what's happening in Washington and I see a fundamental disconnect between my base, the base of the people of the state of Alabama and what's happening in Washington."

The race could turn out to be one of the most expensive in Alabama history. Byrne said he expects fundraising to exceed the 2017 special election's, which cost in the neighborhood of $50 million.

Byrne is expected to face a competitive Republican primary, but Byrne said he likes his chances. He says Alabamians are not pleased with what they saw in the 2017 election.

"I think people remember and I think they want to right a wrong," Byrne said. "And the wrong is that we elected the wrong person as our senator."

Byrne said Jeff Sessions, who used to have the seat Jones holds now in the Senate, will not play a role in his campaign.