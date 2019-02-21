× Signing Day held for high school students pursuing technical careers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Upon graduating high school there are many different avenues students can take. Some go to college, others play sports and some choose to go to technical schools and begin careers right away.

Around 200 students from Huntsville City Schools participated Thursday in a career signing day to be honored for their pursuit in pathways that will lead them to technical career opportunities.

The event was held at Huntsville High and was meant to be similar to the signing days held for athletes.

The students who walked across stage and signed the letter of intent have completed courses in fields such as cyber security and received certifications.

The training students have received through the school has even allowed some students to begin working in tech fields part-time while still in high school.

Students who participated were thrilled to be recognized.

“It’s really important to me because I think a lot of the athletes and Merit students, they get recognition so it’s really nice to see the other aspects that are also available at schools get recognized,” Isabelle Brown said.

Students also had the opportunity to participate in a career networking fair with organizations such as the National Guard and Huntsville Utilities.