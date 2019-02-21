× Sheffield Schools Superintendent addresses state of the system

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Since January, a new superintendent has been leading the Sheffield City School System. On Thursday, Keith Davis took the opportunity to meet with community leaders and school system stakeholders to update them on the state of the system.

The headline on this month’s Bulldog Bulletin states, “SCS improves letter grade”. It is the first published newspaper by the school system and meant to reach the community. Just one of the brainchild’s Superintendent Davis is implementing.

“We recently received our report card. We were one of the few school districts in the state that had double digit gains,” stated Davis. “We received a B, which we are very proud of.”

Davis says he is proud of where previous superintendents have brought them. And while looking at all of the improvements around town recently, Davis said he wants to involve community investors even more in education.

“I just want to add a couple of more ideas to it, and that is one of the purposes of having this meeting today. It is to get with our partners in our community and our stakeholders and share ideas. As a group I know we can get far more done.”

There are a couple of items Davis would like to see improvement on. One of which is motivating students to perform there best during a time of constant testing. The other, parent buy-in.

“The school they went to is nothing like the school their children are going to,” Davis explained. “So it is really going to be incumbent upon us to let them understand how they can better prepare their children at home.”

Davis plans to ramp up his vision for the future in the coming months. Before becoming the Sheffield Schools Superintendent, Keith Davis spent 8-years as superintendent with Winfield City Schools.