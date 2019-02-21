School Closings and Delays across the Tennessee Valley

Severe Storms Possible Saturday – *Enhanced Risk* For Parts Of the TN Valley

Posted 5:14 am, February 21, 2019, by

Extreme northwest Alabama is under an *enhanced risk* for severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The rest of the viewing area is under a *slight risk* this weekend.

 

 

Check back for further updates as we get closer to Saturday. Right now, the early afternoon into the evening is when the Tennessee Valley has the greatest chance of damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Here is a look at the futurecast for Saturday:

Photo Gallery

 

Look for a line of strong to severe storms to develop west of us Saturday morning and move across the area through the afternoon and evening.

Here is the text from the Storm Prediction Center:

Day 3 Convective Outlook  
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0222 AM CST Thu Feb 21 2019

   Valid 231200Z - 241200Z



   ...THERE IS AN ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS SATURDAY
   THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING ACROSS PARTS OF CENTRAL/EASTERN
   ARKANSAS...THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL...WESTERN/CENTRAL
   KENTUCKY...WESTERN/MIDDLE TENNESSEE...NORTHERN MISSISSIPPI AND
   NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA...



   ...SUMMARY...
   An organized cluster of severe thunderstorms may evolve Saturday in 
   a corridor across the Ozark Plateau through the lower Ohio Valley,
   with additional severe storms possible across the lower Mississippi
   into Tennessee Valleys.  Considerable wind damage may accompany
   these storms along with the risk for tornadoes, some of which could
   be strong.

   ...Discussion...
   In phase with the subtropical westerlies, a vigorous short wave
   impulse of mid-latitude Pacific origins is forecast to accelerate
   northeast of the southern Plains through the Great Lakes region
   during this period.  Strong cyclogenesis may already be underway by
   12Z Saturday near the Texas/Oklahoma Panhandle vicinity, and models
   continue to indicate that the rapid evolution of a broad and deep
   cyclone will proceed northeastward into the Great Lakes region by
   the end of the period.



   This likely will include the intensification of a cyclonic mid-level
   jet, including speeds in excess of 100 kt at 500 mb, across the
   southern Plains Red River Valley, through the middle Mississippi and
   Ohio Valleys.  Across the evolving warm sector, models indicate that
   south/southwesterly winds will strengthen to 50-70+ kt through the
   850-700 mb layer.

   Although the warm frontal zone probably will surge north of the Ohio
   River, and into/through the lower Great Lakes region by late
   Saturday evening, an initial position roughly along the Ohio River
   west-southwestward into the Ozark Plateau may provide the main focus
   for severe thunderstorm potential.  Early period convection,
   associated with weak elevated destabilization above the front, may
   inhibit, or at least slow, boundary-layer destabilization to the
   north, while leaving a remnant surface boundary.

   In association with the onset of stronger surface pressure falls,
   surface dew points are expected to increase through the lower/mid
   60s along and south of this boundary.  Coupled with strengthening
   large-scale ascent, this is expected to contribute at least weak
   boundary-layer destabilization supportive of an evolving organized
   mesoscale convective system.  CAPE on the order of 500+ J/kg appears
   possible.  Given the strength of the environmental wind fields (and
   shear) within the convective layer, the convective system may be
   accompanied by considerable potential for strong and damaging wind
   gusts.

   It appears that this may initiate over parts of central and eastern
   Arkansas by midday, before progressing east-northeastward through
   the lower Ohio Valley by Saturday evening.  A few tornadoes, some
   strong, are also possible, particularly with discrete supercells
   which may form near/just ahead of mainly the southern flank of the
   evolving system.

   More discrete storms, including supercells, may eventually develop
   as far south as the lower Mississippi Valley through portions of the
   southern Appalachians by late Saturday night.

   ..Kerr.. 02/21/2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.