Second suspect in string of Marshall County burglaries arrested

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A burglary suspect police have been searching for since December is in police custody.

Albertville police said they arrested Richard Shirley Anderson Wednesday.

Police had been searching for Anderson since mid-December. They said he was a suspect in several burglaries around Marshall County.

Anderson and Michael Gutierrez are accused of working together to steal things and sell them. Gutierrez was arrested last month.

Arab police said a doorbell camera captured an image of Gutierrez during a burglary there and that led to linking him to cases in Guntersville, Albertville, Cullman County and Etowah County.