Rescue crews help stranded driver at Ditto Landing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man who drove to a campsite at Ditto Landing got his truck stuck in high water left behind by heavy rains, rescue crews said Thursday.

Huntsville firefighters said the man drove over a dirt road to a campsite in his pickup truck. He made it to the campsite OK, but when he tried to leave, his truck slipped in mud and into water, they said.

The man was able to get out of the truck on his own, and rescue crews walked him through knee-deep water to safety.

HEMSI paramedics checked the man out and said he was not injured.

Huntsville Fire Department Capt. Frank McKenzie said they were working on a way to get a tow truck to the stranded pickup and get it out of the water.