Police warn of counterfeit money circulating in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Police are warning people to check the money they’re being handed during transactions to see if it has any Asian symbols.

The Albertville Police Department said Thursday it has seen an increase in fake money that is usually used for training international banks. The money, while it looks at first glance like American currency, will have Asian symbols printed on it. The money is not actual legal tender, they said.

If you see someone trying to use the money, call your local police department.