× PAINT THE ROCKET: Submit your artwork for a chance to design the WHNT News 19 rocket!

WHNT News 19 has an unpainted model of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS). Would you like WHNT to commission you to paint it?

We’re looking for experienced artists or professionals to design a memorable theme for our rocket, and we’ll give one grand prize winner a $500 VISA gift card to help bring their idea to life in April 2019.

This year is the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic journey to the moon. One of the many ways the Rocket City will celebrate is with a city-wide public art project: “rockets on parade” all over the Tennessee Valley, each with a different design. If you’re our winner, WHNT will ask you to paint our rocket with your submitted design for public display!

Here’s how it works: We have a downloadable photo and dimensions of the blank SLS rocket model, and suggestions for the type of materials to use. Review that information and submit your idea for how you think the rocket should be decorated. All submissions will be judged on impact, creativity, subject matter and historical storytelling. Our judges will narrow submissions down to the top five, and then let the community vote for the winner.

The winner then has one month to complete the commissioned artwork in time for it to go on display during Panoply Arts Festival in April 2019.

We can’t wait to see your ideas. Submit your design below and check out our official rules for more details.