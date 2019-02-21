School Closings and Delays across the Tennessee Valley

New Jersey school bus driver revived with Narcan after crash

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey’s largest city used Narcan to revive a school bus driver after her bus, with a dozen children on board, hit a tree.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose says authorities used the opioid overdose antidote because it appeared 57-year-old Lisa Byrd was under the influence of a narcotic.

The special-needs students, who range in ages from 5 to 13, were not injured as the bus appeared to cross a street and bump into the tree during a snowstorm Wednesday.

Ambrose calls the situation “irresponsible and heinous.”

Byrd is charged with child endangerment, driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. It could not be determined if she has retained a lawyer.

