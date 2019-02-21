New Harry Potter roller coaster opening at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Harry Potter fans should get ready to rev their engines.

A new roller coaster modeled after the character Hagrid’s motorcycle will open at Universal Orlando Resort in June.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Take flight on an all-new thrilling roller coaster ride, coming to #WizardingWorldOrlando on June 13, 2019. Sign up to be among the first to know about new details at https://t.co/M9SiDZCX2S. pic.twitter.com/k2kppYXTMt — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 21, 2019

The theme park resort said Thursday that Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will take riders on a trip with encounters from the wizarding world’s “rarest magical creatures.”

To sign up for updates, visit www.universalorlando.com

The new Harry Potter ride will be in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, which is in the resort’s Islands of Adventure park.