New Harry Potter roller coaster opening at Universal Orlando

Posted 11:24 am, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27AM, February 21, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. — Harry Potter fans should get ready to rev their engines.

A new roller coaster modeled after the character Hagrid’s motorcycle will open at Universal Orlando Resort in June.

The theme park resort said Thursday that Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will take riders on a trip with encounters from the wizarding world’s “rarest magical creatures.”

The new Harry Potter ride will be in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, which is in the resort’s Islands of Adventure park.

