Interactive radar: More rain moving across North Alabama

Investigators: Madison woman trolled obituaries to find homes to break into

Posted 8:16 am, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:29PM, February 21, 2019

Jennifer Lynn Azizian

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – Authorities arrested a woman who they say burglarized homes while homeowners attended loved one’s funerals.

Police say they arrested Jennifer Lynn Azizian of Madison on four counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree.  Officials say they had video evidence of the suspect and her vehicle but did not know her identity. Priceville Police got a warrant for the suspect’s phone after she was stopped by a Morgan County Patrol Sergeant after a possible burglary in Hartselle.

Investigators say following the execution of a search warrant, it was obvious that Azizian had researched obituaries for some time. With the combined evidence, police say they obtained four felony warrants for burglary

Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell set bond at $15,000 per charge.

Officials say there will likely be more charges filed by other agencies surrounding Morgan County, according to officials.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.