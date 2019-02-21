Madison County man pleads guilty to assault charge, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Posted 11:23 am, February 21, 2019

Charles Theodore Spears (Image: Madison County Metro Jail)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. —  A Madison County man connected to a shooting in 2018 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and avoided a potential life sentence.

Charles Theodore Spears pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. Spears was originally charged with attempted murder in a shooting on Erle Phillips Road in Jan. 2018. Investigators said during a fight between Spears and Brian Ranmaker, Ranmaker was shot.

Spears was sentenced to ten years in prison. His sentence started Feb.11.

