‘High Risk’ of flash flooding Thursday night into Friday

Persistent rain tonight and Friday and a threat of severe storms on Saturday

Track heavy rain and thunderstorms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also see location-specific warnings and watches with Live Alert 19.

An Areal Flood Watch and a Flash Flood Watch remain in effect through Friday, and now the Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk of some severe storms for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on Saturday. The next two days look very wet: another 1.5” to 3.0” of rain on average (isolated spots up to 4” on top of what we already have).

Thursday evening’s scattered, patchy areas of rain diminish late tonight, but more rain moves in Friday morning; that round could be a real soaker putting down over an inch of rain per hour and worsening flooding conditions. In fact, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center calls Friday morning’s situation ‘high risk’ for flash flooding in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

Timing the rain: Persistent rain Thursday evening over northwestern Alabama could lead to more flash flooding; that rain tapers off overnight, and more heavy rain develops Friday morning between 4 am and 10 am. That Friday morning rain is where the ‘high’ risk for ‘flash’ flooding comes in:

Below shows the likelihood of excessive rainfall/flash flooding over north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

River flooding impacts look like this:

Tennessee River at Florence with a rise to around 23 feet through the weekend: At 21.5 feet, water covers the parking lot of the Marina at McFarland Park…with extensive flooding occurring at the soccer fields and golf course within the park. Water is also beginning to cover the road that goes underneath U.S. Highways 43 and 72 at the new playground.

Tennessee River at Whitesburg will rise to around 19-20 feet over the weekend: ‘Lowland flooding begins at 17 feet. Some access roads in the area become flooded. Water backed into Long Pond Slough begins to approach roads on the Morgan County side of the river. The entrance to the Ditto Landing area is underwater…along with much of the boat harbor. Several roads in northeastern Morgan County are underwater…and water is beginning to approach a home on River Loop Road in the Laceys Spring Community. At 21 feet, Backwater causes flooding on Redstone Arsenal. Significant flooding is occurring on the Morgan County side of the river with hundreds of acres and several homes and roads flooded.

Paint Rock River will crest near 20’ on Saturday: ‘At 19.0 feet, water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded…including Jackson County Road 20.’ ‘At 20 feet, parts of Alabama Highway 65 are closed due to flood water.’

Flint River will crest around 20′ Friday afternoon: ‘At 21.0’ floodwaters reach a house trailer off of Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Bronwsboro Road to the point that it must be closed.’

Big Nance Creek will crest around 21’ Saturday afternoon: at 20 feet, water is approaching homes south of downtown Courtland…with several streets impassible. Water reaches the underside of the bridge at Old Highway 20 in Courtland.