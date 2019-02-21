Interactive radar: More rain moving across North Alabama
Guntersville police searching for burglar

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Police are looking for someone who broke into two businesses in the city overnight into Thursday morning.

Police say at least one person broke into Lake Grocery on Highway 431, and then the Dollar General store nearby. Police released surveillance images Thursday afternoon of the burglar inside Lake Grocery.

The thief got away with cigarettes and other items.

This is the second time Lake Grocery has been broken into this month.

Anyone who has information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Guntersville Police Department.

