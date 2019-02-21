Fayetteville fire chief resigns

Posted 9:32 am, February 21, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Fayetteville Fire Department Chief Coby Moon resigned from his job Thursday morning.

Fayetteville Mayor Michael Whisenant confirmed Moon’s resignation.

Moon was suspended earlier this week while the city administrator investigated what he said were “issues” with the fire department.

Moon was accused of recording audio on surveillance system in the department without firefighters’ knowledge.

Moon became chief of the department last year. He replaced Danny Travis, who retired in January 2018 following a suspension for using a racial slur in a 911 call after being robbed.

