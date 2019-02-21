Employees with dirty hands on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Hooters of Huntsville

4729 University Dr. NW, Huntsville, AL 35816

Score: 76

Violations

Food was at improper temperatures during cold holding. Raw chicken at 63°F, sliced cheddar cheese at 48°F, and cooked chicken at 48°F.

There were broken fry baskets and torn spatulas.

Employees were not properly washing hands. One employee was observed washing hands for 2 seconds. One employee was not washing hands when changing tasks and before donning gloves.



The temperature and hand washing violations were corrected. We were told to leave the premises and that they did not want to comment.

_________________________________________

Newk's Express Cafe

4851 Whitesburg Dr, Huntsville, AL 35802

Score: 84

Violations

The hot water in the women's restroom maxed out at 85°F; needs to be 100°F or greater.

Build up present inside ice machine. Follow up: The ice machine is now clean.



The manager told us the ice machine was immediately cleaned.

They also replaced the regulator on the two sinks right away and have been in contact with the health department for another follow-up.

The manager says the store is very clean.

The ice machine violation was corrected on the report.

___________________________________________

Clean Plate Winner

Touchdown Wings

Score: 98

2130 Redstone Rd SW Suite J, Huntsville, AL 35803

Looking for some game-day classics?

Located on Redstone Rd. in Huntsville, the Touchdown Wings team is feeding hungry customers year-round not just during football season.

Get into some bacon cheese fries, crispy fried catfish and of course wings -- bone in and boneless.

We tried out two great sauces out of their many options -- cajun ranch and hot lemon pepper.

In business for seven years now, they have a solid lunch crowd.

Customers keep coming back for $0.59 wing Tuesdays and all week long lunch specials.

Their dining room is clean and ready to play ball.