Burritt on the Mountain wants to help you discover your creativity during their Folk School workshops

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Need a break after Spring Break? Join Burritt on the Mountain for a day of Folk School workshops.

The next workshop dates are March 30 & 31. Hours are 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. both days.

Workshops include:
-Open Hearth Cooking: 'Back to Basics'
-Stained Glass: 'Butterfly Beauty'
-Jewelry Making: 'Celtic Crossing'
-Basket Making: 'Yucca Vines and More'
-Blacksmithing

Class sizes are limited to ensure students receive individualized attention from instructors, so sign up early to guarantee a spot.

The deadline for early registration is March 20 at 5:00 p.m. The late registration deadline is March 23 at 5:00 p.m. Call 256-427-5196 for more information.

