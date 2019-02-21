Authorities say a woman tried to smuggle drugs in Marshall County Jail using shoes

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. -Authorities charge two people after finding drugs in shoe soles.

A Marshall County Sheriff’s Office inmate requested new shoes be brought to him by a friend on the outside. Casi Magen Saint, delivered the shoes to the Sheriff’s Office as requested, according to police. Officials say that staff members recovered suboxone strips under the sole of the shoes during a search of the shoes.

The search caused Saint to panic and leave the building before the drugs were discovered.

James Cody Wright and Casi Magen Saint are charged with Promoting Prison Contraband.

Their bonds are set at $5000.00 each.