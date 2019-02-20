Two Alabama men arrested during early morning drug bust

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Authorities say they arrested two men during a Wednesday morning drug raid.

The DeKalb County Special Response Team (SRT) searched a home on Jackson County Road 163 near Henagar. During the search, authorities say they found Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

Officials arrested Nathan Paul Brooks II, 51, and Mitchell Phillips, 48.

Brooks was charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Phillips was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Loitering in a Drug House.

Both are held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

The ALEA Regional Drug Task Force, Federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and the Jackson County Narcotics Unit were also involved in the raid.