Third person arrested in connection with Limestone deputy chase

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County authorities said Wednesday they have arrested a man who they believe tried to run a deputy off a road during a pursuit Monday night with another vehicle.

Jeremy Lee Tucker, 25, of Athens, is accused of interfering with a chase that resulted in the arrests of Mark Dylan Stacey, 25, of Madison, and Camryn Cagle, 24, of Fayetteville, Tenn.

Stacey and Cagle were in a pickup truck Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were chasing after breaking up a suspected drug deal at an Ardmore motel Monday night. Deputies said Tucker was driving another vehicle and pulled in front of a deputy and slammed on his brakes, trying to force the deputy off the road. The vehicle driver did it twice before turning onto Highway 251 and leaving the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Tucker was spotted in the back seat of a vehicle in the Athens Walmart’s parking lot Tuesday around midnight, deputies said. Deputies boxed the vehicle in when they said they saw Tucker telling the driver to leave the area.

Tucker refused to get out of the vehicle and resisted arrest when they pulled him out, deputies said.

Tucker was charged with first-degree attempted assault, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest. He was jailed on $7,000 bond.