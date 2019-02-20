One woman is dead after hitting a tree in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Officials say one woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash into a tree.

Authorities responded to the fatal crash on Natchez Trace Parkway near mile marker 336 and close to Highway 20. The driver, Karen Ann Coker of LaFayette, Georgia, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Officials say that Coker was driving northbound on the Parkway when she veered into the right shoulder, crossed back across both lanes of traffic then struck a tree on the driver’s side door.

Officials say there were seven car wreck fatalities in 2018 but this is the first fatality on the Parkway in 2019.

“We are concerned to already have our first fatality this early in the year,” stated Chief Ranger Sarah Davis.

Parkway records show that the seven of the car wreck fatalities in 2018 were the result of distracted drivers, including those under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or persons speeding.

“The Parkway is unforgiving and it is vital that drivers pay attention and go the speed limit. It only takes one glance away from the roadway to end up off the pavement and into a tree,” said Davis, “And from my experience, the tree always wins.”