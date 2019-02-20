School Closings and Delays across the Tennessee Valley

March for Babies Kickoff scheduled Feb. 27

Posted 2:42 pm, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:13PM, February 20, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - You're invited to a kickoff rally for the 2019 March for Babies!

The North Alabama kickoff is Thursday, February 27 from 11:30am - 1:00pm at Campus No. 805 in Huntsville. It's a chance to learn about the mission and how to help babies across our area.

The walk is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at HudsonAlpha, 601 Genome Way, Huntsville.

And there's a lot to do between now and then!

This year's goal is $300,000 to help fight premature birth, birth defects and infant loss.

The March for Babies highlights the strength of affected families, while fighting for the health of every mom and baby.

To learn more, visit marchforbabies.org/event/northalabama

