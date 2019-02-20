× Lightning strike shuts down water service in Leighton

LEIGHTON, Ala. – Storms moving through the Shoals Wednesday morning caused a shutdown of the town’s water supply.

Officials said lightning struck a water main and drained the town’s water tower.

The loss of water forced Colbert County Schools to close Colbert County High School and Leighton Elementary School early. The district later cancelled classes at all county schools due to rain.

Officials did not give an estimate for when water service might be restored.