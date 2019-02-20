Interactive radar: More rain moving across North Alabama
School Delays across the Tennessee Valley

Lightning strike shuts down water service in Leighton

Posted 11:34 am, February 20, 2019, by

LEIGHTON, Ala. – Storms moving through the Shoals Wednesday morning caused a shutdown of the town’s water supply.

Officials said lightning struck a water main and drained the town’s water tower.

The loss of water forced Colbert County Schools to close Colbert County High School and Leighton Elementary School early. The district later cancelled classes at all county schools due to rain.

Officials did not give an estimate for when water service might be restored.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.