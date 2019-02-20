Shoals schools close as rain falls in the area

Interactive radar: More rain moving across North Alabama
Posted 10:03 am, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57AM, February 20, 2019

LEIGHTON, Ala. -Colbert and Lauderdale County schools announced they were closing down Wednesday as heavy rains caused flooding in the area.

Lauderdale County Schools announced they would close at 11:45 a.m. Colbert County Schools announced they would dismiss all schools at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier in the morning, Colbert County High School and Leighton Elementary School were closed down after officials said lightning struck a water line.

Just before 10 a.m. city workers said a city water line was struck by lightning, and they were estimating water would run out at the schools by 10:30.

School officials decided just before 11 a.m. to dismiss all schools for the day.

