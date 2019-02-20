Shoals schools close as rain falls in the area
LEIGHTON, Ala. -Colbert and Lauderdale County schools announced they were closing down Wednesday as heavy rains caused flooding in the area.
Lauderdale County Schools announced they would close at 11:45 a.m. Colbert County Schools announced they would dismiss all schools at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Earlier in the morning, Colbert County High School and Leighton Elementary School were closed down after officials said lightning struck a water line.
Just before 10 a.m. city workers said a city water line was struck by lightning, and they were estimating water would run out at the schools by 10:30.
School officials decided just before 11 a.m. to dismiss all schools for the day.
34.700923 -87.528915