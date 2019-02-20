× Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews search for hiker lost in the woods

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue are working to locate a man that got lost while hiking in the woods near Hobbs Island Road.

Captain Frank McKenzie says the man was able to contact a friend and let them know he was lost and that his cell phone was dying.

McKenzie says they were able to get the man’s general location by pinging his cell phone. Captain McKenzie said that area is very marshy and doesn’t have any marked hiking trails.