Downed trees and power lines as strong winds whip through Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - High winds brought down trees across north Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, taking out power lines and blocking roads.

Crews worked through the morning at Toney And Lucerne Drive, near Jones Valley Elementary School.

"Well, that wind was blowing last night," said Mark Komara, a resident who lived across the street from a downed tree. "It's still kicking up pretty good, but nothing like 4 o'clock this morning. 4:30 it was bad."

Komara was in his yard with his dogs at that time.

"Next thing I know this tree falls down and hits that transformer right there. Bingo there it comes, I see all the sparks coming and everything," he said.

He called Huntsville Utilities and about 20 minutes later repair crews were there. It wasn't until the sun came up that he saw the extent of the damage.

"I didn't know, have any idea it was down the street like this and power lines down here," Komara said.

Huntsville Utilities was working to cut down the trees, replace the poles, and restore power.

Huntsville Police officers were also dealing with a handful of traffic lights that went out this morning. They tell us all lights are now working.