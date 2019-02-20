× Deputies: Truck thief caught driving the stolen truck by the victim in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a man stole a truck only to be seen driving it later on by its owner.

A man reported his Dodge Ram stolen to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say later that same day, he saw John Blake Creamer driving his stolen truck on Merrill Mountain Road.

The victim turned around and saw Creamer run from the truck into some woods. Deputies responded and found him not long after that.

Creamer is in the Marshall County Jail charged with first-degree theft of property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A judge set his bond was $18,500.