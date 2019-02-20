School Closings and Delays across the Tennessee Valley

Day Six of the AHSAA Basketball Regional Round

Posted 10:50 pm, February 20, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - The regional round is coming to a close, as teams continue to punch their tickets to the State Final Four in Birmingham. Here are some of the scores from Wednesday:

NORTHWEST REGIONAL
Wallace-Hanceville Community College
Tom Drake Coliseum

Class 1A Boys Championship
Decatur Heritage (30-4) 71, Covenant Christian (23-8) 48, (Decatur Heritage is NW 1A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 2A Girls Championship
Cold Springs (27-6) 54, Red Bay (16-15) 36 (Cold Springs is NW 2A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 2A Boys Championship
Tanner (27-6) 46, Vincent (18-12) 33 (Tanner is NW 2A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 3A Girls Championship
Winfield (31-1) 46, Lauderdale County (15-15) 41 (Winfield is NW 3A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 3A Boys Championship
Westminster Christian (26-4) 53, Lauderdale County (22-11) 39 (Westminster Chr. is NW 3A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 4A Girls Championship
Rogers (30-3) 48, Deshler (23-10) 37 (Rogers is NW 4A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 4A Boys Championship
West Limestone (20-13) 58, Brooks (27-4) 54 (West Limestone is NW 4A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 5A Girls Championship
Madison Academy (27-7) 56, Pleasant Grove (23-9) 42 (Madison Academy is NW 5A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 5A Boys Championship
Wenonah (29-5) 64, East Limestone (21-8) 32 (Wenonah is NW 5A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 6A Girls Championship
Carver-Birmingham (26-8) 50, Hartselle (26-5) 49 (Carver-Birmingham is NW 6A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 6A Boys Championship
Muscle Shoals (25-7) 64, Bessemer City (18-8) 52 (Muscle Shoals is NW 6A 6A State Tourney Qualifier)

NORTHEAST REGIONAL
Jacksonville State University
Pete Mathews Coliseum

Class 1A Girls Championship
Skyline (28-5) 60, Spring Garden (24-8) 53 (Skyline in NE 1A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 1A Boys Championship
Spring Garden (24-6) 47, Skyline (24-9) 40 (Spring Garden is NE 1A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 2A Girls Championship
Fyffe (29-5) 65, Sand Rock (31-3) 61 (Fyffe is NE 2A State Tourney Qualifier)

Class 3A Girls Championship
Pisgah (32-1) 67, Glencoe (21-10) 53 (Pisgah is NE 3A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 3A Boys Championship
Plainview (31-4) 57, Piedmont (23-6) 45 (Plainview is NE 3A State Tourney Qualifier)

Class 6A Girls Championship
Hazel Green (32-3) 46, Lee-Huntsville (16-17) 34  (Hazel Green is NE 6A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 6A Boys Championship
Pinson Valley (22-9) 63, Huffman (22-8) 61 (Pinson Valley is NE 6A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 7A Girls Championship
Hoover (32-1) 73, Sparkman (26-6) 45 (Hoover is NE 7A State Tourney Qualifier)
Class 7A Boys Championship
Hoover (24-8) 62, Huntsville (15-18) 52 (Hoover is NE 7A State Tourney Qualifier)

