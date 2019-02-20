Huntsville crews are responding to downed power pole caused by wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials say a driver hit a car then veered off the road and knocked down a power pole at the intersection of Bob Wallace and Whitesburg Drive on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say that the section of Whitesburg could be closed the majority of the day and two people have been transported to Huntsville Hospital.

A driver hit a Jeep at the intersection, continued to veer off-road then hit a power pole and knocked it down. The car then hit another vehicle in a parking lot and stopped a few feet away from the building, according to police.

There has been no report on injuries.