Community meeting set to discuss future of former Paint Rock Valley School campus

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Jackson County commissioners set a date for a community meeting to discuss the future of the former Paint Rock Valley School buildings.

Jackson County Schools officials voted to close the school last year. At the time, 74 students went to the K-12 school. School officials said then the long-term potential repairs and the funding for them factored into the decision to close.

Since it’s been empty, both school officials and Jackson County commissioners have been working to create a board to see if there was any interest in using the school for the community.

“We’ve been advertising since October,” said Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey, “We haven’t gotten any response from anyone.”

Commissioners set a community meeting for early March to talk about the campus’ future.

“For the community to come out, voice their opinion on what they would like to see done with the building, and if they want to sign up to be part of that board they can do it that night,” Guffey said.

He added ultimately, they want the community to be able to utilize the building. It’s historic. The community built it and generations of families have gone to school there, but it’s going to take some dedication.

“The utilities, it’s going to be costly for that, you’ve got to have liability insurance in case somebody gets hurt, then you have to have insurance on the building in case something were to happen to the building,” Guffey explained, “So, there’s going to be quite a bit of responsibility, but I would like to see the community keep it if they can.”

Commissioners made a deadline two weeks after that meeting to make a decision on what to do next. They’ll need at least five to seven people to serve on the board.

The meeting is set for March 11 at Paint Rock Valley School at 6:00. Anyone who has an interest in the former school is invited to come.