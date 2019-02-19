Twin Peaks makes its North Alabama debut in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Twin Peaks opened its doors on February 18th and they’re serving up ice-cold beer and a made-from-scratch menu.

The new restaurant is next to the new MidCity Huntsville development at 5901 University Drive. It is the first Huntsville site.

For opening week, the new sports oasis will be open for dinner from 4:00 p.m. until close on February 18th through 22nd. Twin Peaks starts operating during its normal business hours on February 23rd, serving both lunch and dinner.

Twin Peaks is described as the ultimate destination for sports fans. The restaurant offers 61 high-definition flat screen TVs, 32 beers on tap and two full bars.

“We’re excited and honored to bring Twin Peaks to north Alabama,” said Coby Brooks, CEO of La Cima Restaurants, LLC, a proud Twin Peaks franchisee. “We’ve recruited a standout team of outgoing individuals and we can’t wait to share the ultimate sports lodge experience with the community. The new restaurant is the perfect place for guests to gather and have a great time, we’re looking forward to seeing the amazing people of Huntsville out here making memories and enjoying all that we have to offer.”

The 7,683-square-foot restaurant will be the third Twin Peaks in Alabama and 85th location system-wide. The new Huntsville restaurant will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

For more information, call the restaurant at (256) 722-2736 or visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.