Turn around, don’t drown in flooding waters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- On this second day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the focus is flooding. And the Tennessee Valley is under an Areal Flood Watch, issued by the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, floodwaters claim more lives than any other thunderstorm related hazard. It's important to be careful.

"People don't drive into the water intentionally, but people inadvertently drive down a road that's overflowing or drive off the edge of a road," says Chad Tillman, the deputy director of the Huntsville/Madison County Rescue Squad. "Naturally, there is panic and they will either panic and freeze in the vehicle or they'll try and get out."

Areal flooding can occur for flooding that is more gradual, and over the next week, the Tennessee Valley is expected to get 6-8 more inches of rain.

Whether you are driving where water is covering the road, or there are growing puddles, be careful. Even if the road is not fully submerged by water, your car can lose traction.

"In my opinion, getting to work, getting to the store or something is never more important than saving you or your child or your loved one's life by taking that risk of trying to cross through that water," says Tillman.

Remember: turn around, don't drown.