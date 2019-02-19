The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair returns to the USSRC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Arts Huntsville invites your family to a fun-filled day of art and culture.
The Spring Into Activities Fair returns to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration on February 23rd. The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is free to the public. The activity fair highlights spring break and summer camps, workshops and classes in the fields of art, music, dance, theater, science, history, and more.
The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair offers an excellent opportunity to learn more about educational offerings from local arts and cultural organizations.
The fair will also feature hands-on activities and door prizes.
For more information or registration, visit www.artshuntsville.org or visit their Facebook page, @artshuntsville
Particpating organizations include:
Knotted Arrow Macrame
Lyrique Music Productions
Madison Academy Summer Camp
Maranatha Camp and Conference Center
Mimi’s Essentials for Life
Ninja Obstacle Academy
Pine Ridge Day Camp
Randolph School Summer Programs
Riverview Camp for Girls
Rocket City Martial Arts
Sparkman High School
Spirited Art
St. John Paul II Catholic High School
Sweet Petals & Pickings
The Artnasium
Tinkergarten
Topgolf Huntsville
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
Video Game Design Club
Word-Xpress, LLC
ACES Science Labs for Kids
Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre
Alexander’s Martial Arts
Artis Studio
Burritt on the Mountain
Camp Woodmont
Colors Fine Arts Center, Inc.
Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy
Go With The Flow
Hawthorne Conservatory
Heart of the Valley YMCA
Huntsville Ballet School and Company
Huntsville Botanical Garden
Huntsville Community Drumline
Huntsville Futbol Club
Huntsville High School Theater presents “Newsies”
Huntsville Museum of Art
Huntsville STEAM Works
Huntsville Symphony Orchestra
Huntsville/Madison County Visitors Bureau