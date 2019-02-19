The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair returns to the USSRC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Arts Huntsville invites your family to a fun-filled day of art and culture.

The Spring Into Activities Fair returns to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration on February 23rd. The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is free to the public. The activity fair highlights spring break and summer camps, workshops and classes in the fields of art, music, dance, theater, science, history, and more.

The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair offers an excellent opportunity to learn more about educational offerings from local arts and cultural organizations.

The fair will also feature hands-on activities and door prizes.

Keep your kids learning AND having fun over Spring and Summer break! 🌼 Explore camps, classes, & workshops at our Spring Into Summer Activities Fair, Sat. Feb 23rd! 🎻 This event is FREE and will be held at @rocketcenterusa's Davidson Center. Learn More: https://t.co/vb5u7RzC5F pic.twitter.com/gqSbZDCaTz — Arts Huntsville (@artshuntsville) February 19, 2019

For more information or registration, visit www.artshuntsville.org or visit their Facebook page, @artshuntsville

Particpating organizations include:

Knotted Arrow Macrame

Lyrique Music Productions

Madison Academy Summer Camp

Maranatha Camp and Conference Center

Mimi’s Essentials for Life

Ninja Obstacle Academy

Pine Ridge Day Camp

Randolph School Summer Programs

Riverview Camp for Girls

Rocket City Martial Arts

Sparkman High School

Spirited Art

St. John Paul II Catholic High School

Sweet Petals & Pickings

The Artnasium

Tinkergarten

Topgolf Huntsville

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Video Game Design Club

Word-Xpress, LLC

ACES Science Labs for Kids

Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre

Alexander’s Martial Arts

Artis Studio

Burritt on the Mountain

Camp Woodmont

Colors Fine Arts Center, Inc.

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy

Go With The Flow

Hawthorne Conservatory

Heart of the Valley YMCA

Huntsville Ballet School and Company

Huntsville Botanical Garden

Huntsville Community Drumline

Huntsville Futbol Club

Huntsville High School Theater presents “Newsies”

Huntsville Museum of Art

Huntsville STEAM Works

Huntsville Symphony Orchestra

Huntsville/Madison County Visitors Bureau