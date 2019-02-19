Six Flags Over Georgia holding job fair Saturday

Interactive radar: Storms moving across North Alabama

Posted 3:59 pm, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:32PM, February 19, 2019

Photo courtesy Six Flags Over Georgia

AUSTELL, Ga. – Six Flags over Georgia is holding a job fair Saturday, February 23.

The theme park will hold interviews for positions from entry-level to management roles.

The park will hold on-the-spot interviews for positions in:

  • Admissions
  • Aquatics
  • Culinary/Catering
  • Entertainment
  • Games/Attractions
  • Human Resources
  • Park Service
  • Retail
  • Rides

Interviews will also be held for specialty positions in:

  • Security
  • Warehouse
  • Will Call
  • Cash Control/Finance

Applicants should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com before attending the job fair, which will run from 10 a.m – 3 p.m at 25 Riverside Parkway Southwest in Austell, Ga. Anybody with questions can email SFOGApplicantCenter@SFTP.com.

 

