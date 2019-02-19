× Six Flags Over Georgia holding job fair Saturday

AUSTELL, Ga. – Six Flags over Georgia is holding a job fair Saturday, February 23.

The theme park will hold interviews for positions from entry-level to management roles.

The park will hold on-the-spot interviews for positions in:

Admissions

Aquatics

Culinary/Catering

Entertainment

Games/Attractions

Human Resources

Park Service

Retail

Rides

Interviews will also be held for specialty positions in:

Security

Warehouse

Will Call

Cash Control/Finance

Applicants should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com before attending the job fair, which will run from 10 a.m – 3 p.m at 25 Riverside Parkway Southwest in Austell, Ga. Anybody with questions can email SFOGApplicantCenter@SFTP.com.