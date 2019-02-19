Six Flags Over Georgia holding job fair Saturday
AUSTELL, Ga. – Six Flags over Georgia is holding a job fair Saturday, February 23.
The theme park will hold interviews for positions from entry-level to management roles.
The park will hold on-the-spot interviews for positions in:
- Admissions
- Aquatics
- Culinary/Catering
- Entertainment
- Games/Attractions
- Human Resources
- Park Service
- Retail
- Rides
Interviews will also be held for specialty positions in:
- Security
- Warehouse
- Will Call
- Cash Control/Finance
Applicants should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com before attending the job fair, which will run from 10 a.m – 3 p.m at 25 Riverside Parkway Southwest in Austell, Ga. Anybody with questions can email SFOGApplicantCenter@SFTP.com.
33.770641 -84.551525