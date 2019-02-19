Nature’s Path recalls cereal over undeclared gluten

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Nature’s Path Foods is recalling certain cereal products because they may contain undeclared gluten (wheat and barley).

The recall affects a specific production run of EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals. Those who have an allergy to wheat, celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should not consume the cereals, the company said.

The products are sold nationwide in specialty and organic food stores.

The products affected are:

EnviroKidz Choco Chimp, 10 oz., UPC 0 5844987024 1, best before date 08/27/2019

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch, 10 oz., UPC 0 58449 86008 0, best before date 08/24/2019

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch, 10 oz., UPC 0 58449 86002 0, best before date 09/21/2019

EnviroKidz Jungle Munch, 10 oz., UPC 0 5844987028 9, best before date 08/01/2019

Other products are not part of the recall, the company said.

Consumers requesting a refund should return the products to their retailers, or they can call Nature’s Path Consumer Services at 1-866-880-7284 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST (10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. CST) or email ConsumerServices@naturespath.com.

More information is available on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.