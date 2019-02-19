× Marshall County sheriff’s son arrested

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The son of Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims is in jail facing a felony charge.

Jordan Craig Sims, 28, of Guntersville, was arrested Feb. 6 on a charge of second-degree receiving stolen property. Sheriff Sims said he requested his son be held in the Blount County Jail for safety reasons.

Jordan Sims is accused of having a stolen iPad, a laptop, deer camera, torque wrench set and a Tree Hugger feeder, according to his arrest warrant.

Sheriff Sims said the original crime was related to an event that happened in Snead, and the Snead Police Department investigated the case at his request.

Jordan Sims has a preliminary hearing set for March 20, according to court records.

He is being held without bond due to a probation violation, according to the sheriff.