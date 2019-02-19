Marshall County sheriff’s son arrested

Posted 9:51 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37AM, February 19, 2019

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The son of Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims is in jail facing a felony charge.

Jordan Craig Sims, 28, of Guntersville, was arrested Feb. 6 on a charge of second-degree receiving stolen property. Sheriff Sims said he requested his son be held in the Blount County Jail for safety reasons.

Jordan Sims is accused of having a stolen iPad, a laptop, deer camera, torque wrench set and a Tree Hugger feeder, according to his arrest warrant.

Sheriff Sims said the original crime was related to an event that happened in Snead, and the Snead Police Department investigated the case at his request.

Jordan Sims has a preliminary hearing set for March 20, according to court records.

He is being held without bond due to a probation violation, according to the sheriff.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.