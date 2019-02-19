Huntsville woman hospitalized after Memorial Parkway crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say a woman is in the hospital after hitting a light pole on Memorial Parkway.

Police responded to the crash at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday between Mastin Lake Road and Sparkman Drive. Authorities say the driver was headed north on the parkway when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a light pole between the main and access road.

The force of the collision destroyed the guard rail that protects the pole, according to police.

The woman was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening conditions.

Authorities determined that speed was a factor based on the evidence on the crash.