Gov Ivey fires up the fight against illegal and abused drugs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey amped up the arsenal in the fight against opioids and other illegal or abused drugs with $386,207.

Governor Ivey awarded grants of $260,207 and $126,000 to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. These grants are for purchasing two state-of-the-art substance analyzers capable of rapidly analyzing and identifying prescription and illegal drugs, including opioids. The analyzers are also expected to help reduce the backlog of drug cases.

“Evidence provided by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences is often the difference between whether a suspect is convicted or set free,” Ivey said. “These new tools will greatly enhance the ability of technicians to accurately examine drug evidence and provide that information to law enforcement agencies and prosecutors.”

The analyzers identify solid and liquid substances in order to determine the presence and type of drug. Average screening time for each sample is expected to take about two minutes, according to the department. The Department of Forensic Sciences performs evidence collection and identification for more than 450 law enforcement agencies in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.